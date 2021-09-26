Justin Fields' frustrating debut vs. Browns leads to more concerning questions about Bears

The scary proposition for the Bears is that they're going to approach Fields the same way they approached Mitch Trubisky, a quarterback they also had hoped would become their franchise quarterback. Trubisky had some nice moments in his second season as a starter -- when he used his athleticism to make plays for a Bears team that won the NFC North in 2018 -- but he never evolved beyond that. It's pretty rare for a head coach and general manager to have two cracks at developing a highly drafted quarterback. The clock that had been ticking on both Nagy and Pace officially sped up after seeing what a week of preparation could do for their young signal-caller.

The only hope for the Bears' offense is that Fields shows better if he has to play again next week. Dalton is considered week-to-week and Nagy has maintained that Dalton will remain the starter when he's healthy. There would've been plenty of controversy surrounding that decision if Fields had balled out Sunday. His performance now gives the Bears an easy out, a chance to return him to the sideline and play the waiting game with his development.

That feels like a worthwhile long play. The problem is that everyone saw what the Bears put on the field with Fields on Sunday, a completely inept plan for a totally unprepared quarterback who relied heavily on the support of Dalton and fellow backup quarterback Nick Foles after the game.

"I talked to Nick and Andy on the sideline and they both said this is football," Fields said. "You're going to have these days. You just have to bounce back and play better. ... I know me, personally, I want to get back and work as hard as ever to get better each and every day."

There will be one big difference when Fields begins his work week on Monday. Bears fans have been waiting to see him play and his first impression was a big, fat dud. That doesn't mean he's different from most young quarterbacks. But it's not a good look in a city like Chicago, and there will be more skepticism flowing this week.