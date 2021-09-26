2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Fields pressured on 16 of 29 dropbacks. Pressure on 55.2 percent of dropbacks is the 3rd-highest by any QB in a game since 2020, min. 14 attempts.

NFL Research: Myles Garrett has set the Browns single-game sack record, surpassing Andra Davis who recorded four on Nov. 9, 2003. The nine total sacks on Fields are the most times a QB has been sacked in his first career start since Greg McElroy was sacked 11 times in his only career start in Week 16, 2012.