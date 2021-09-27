Matthew Stafford, Rams prove the hype is real in win over defending champion Buccaneers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- This was why ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ wanted to join the Rams: to play in early season games that mean something, to have his team mentioned in Super Bowl discussions and not hear snickers, to be a part of something so attractive it commands "must see" treatment from television networks as well as Hollywood A-listers.

And this is why the Rams wanted Stafford badly enough to trade away a former No. 1 overall pick, two first-round draft choices and a third-round selection to bring him to town: 343 yards passing, four touchdowns, zero turnovers and a 134.0 rating in a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Playing before a capacity crowd that included luminaries such as LeBron James, Jason Sudeikis, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Dr. Dre, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer, Stafford and the Rams showed up and showed out en route to a 34-24 victory at SoFi Stadium that kept them unbeaten at 3-0. The performance wasn't perfect, but it was good enough to confirm that there is substance within the hype.

Just as he was in the opener against Chicago and the following week against Indianapolis, Stafford was everything Los Angeles wanted and needed. He started slowly misfiring on all but one of his first seven pass attempts, but he was electric thereafter, leading six consecutive scoring drives as the Rams twice built 17-point leads, the last with 8:14 to play.

It was not the first noteworthy performance of his 13-year career, but in previous seasons it was overlooked because it served as the football equivalent of: If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Stafford could play out of his mind, but no one paid attention because he was playing for the Lions, who last won a playoff game during the 1991 season.

With Los Angeles he has a supporting cast not only on offense, but on defense. That unit made life miserable for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who entered the game leading the league in scoring but managed to reach the end zone just twice. Brady had thrown for nine scores over the first two weeks but managed only one touchdown pass on 55 attempts Sunday. He was consistently harassed, sacked three times and forced to repeatedly throw under duress.