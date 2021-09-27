Aaron Rodgers on game-winning drive vs. 49ers: 'How can you not be romantic about football, man?'

Thirty-seven seconds. That's all Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers needed to pull off a 30-28 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

After the San Francisco 49ers took a one-point lead inside the final minute, the reigning NFL MVP needed just 37 seconds, with zero timeouts, to get the Packers 42 yards and into range for Mason Crosby﻿'s 51-yard game-winning field goal.

Rodgers found star receiver Davante Adams﻿, who'd been briefly knocked out of the game earlier on a crushing hit, for two chunk gains over the middle. Without a timeout left, the Packers put on a clinic on rushing to the line for spikes to stop the clock.

Rodgers said after the game the first play of the series, a 25-yarder to Adams, was a play the team worked on in practice in Friday "kind of scribbling in the dirt." After Adams came open again over the middle, it set up Crosby.

The kicker drilled the game-winner right down the middle.

"How can you not be romantic about football, man?" Rodgers said after the win, borrowing a line from Brad Pitt in Moneyball.

Rodgers' sideline reaction to the win should shut up any lingering, foolish thought about the quarterback not being invested in this team. The offseason turmoil is over. Rodgers is devoted to getting to a Super Bowl with this team. The future will worry about the future.