2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

FULL BOX SCORE





READ: Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey strains hamstring

READ: Carolina first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have broken foot





﻿﻿ Sam I am. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold Christian McCaffrey D.J. Moore getting open throughout the night, Darnold anchored things with 304 passing yards. Still, the ball security issues that plagued him as a Jet cropped up again in the form of two fumbles. Darnold’s awareness as the pocket breaks down around him is still lacking, but fortunately for him, Panthers center Matt Paradis Missing McCaffrey. The difference McCaffrey made for Carolina’s offense, versus his absence after exiting with a hamstring injury, was stark. The Panthers had a trio of three-and-out possessions in the first half -- on the first, McCaffrey didn’t get a touch on the opening drive, and the other two came after his injury. In between, Carolina put together a 10-play drive and a 14-play drive as McCaffrey averaged 4.4 yards per carry and caught a couple passes. He even threw in an exceptional cut block in pass protection to allow a sticks-moving completion to Moore. Backup Chuba Hubbard Cooking with gas. What wide receiver Brandin Cooks Davis Mills Meet you at the quarterback. The Panthers’ athleticism in the pass rush should be the envy of defensive coordinators across the league. They’re not too imposing from a size standpoint on the edge, but the first-step get-off from multiple positions is lightning quick, whether it’s Brian Burns Haason Reddick Shaq Thompson Mills stands in. If the Texans learned nothing else about rookie QB Davis Mills

Next Gen stat of the night: Panthers DE Haason Reddick had seven QB pressures, 1.5 sacks on 27 pass rush snaps (25.9%).





NFL Research: Panthers TE ﻿﻿Tommy Tremble﻿﻿ (21 years, 113 days old) became the youngest tight end to score a rushing touchdown in NFL history with a 7-yard end-around in the second half. The last tight end to score a rushing touchdown at age 22 or younger was Rob Gronkowski for the Patriots in Week 13, 2011, against the Colts.



