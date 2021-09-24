Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Davis Mills﻿, like all the rookie quarterbacks in 2021, struggled for stretches of his debut but displayed toughness while getting battered and flashed a few moments of promise in the Houston Texans' 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

"I always think back on that quote 'It's never as bad as you think it was and it's never as good as you think it was,'" Mills said, via the team's official website. "There's obviously a couple plays I would like back, but I'm going to come in tomorrow and watch the film and see what we can improve on, but also see what we did well to move forward."

The Texans came out wanting to run the ball but were stymied on every front by a stalwart Carolina defense. With Houston averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on the night, that plan quickly went awry. On their first four possessions of the game, Houston generated just three first downs and just 54 net yards.

It wasn't until the two-minute drill when Mills displayed the potential that made him a third-round pick -- Houston's first selection of the draft -- despite injuries. On the seven-play, 64-yard TD drive, in which the Texans picked up four first downs, Mills showed poise, an ability to get quickly to his second read, good downfield touch and a pretty spiral.

"When we went into our two-minute offense right before half, he did an excellent job of taking us down the field and making some nice throws and nice plays," head coach David Culley said. "I thought he did a nice job for us."

Like most rookie QBs this season, Mills had his rocky moments. At times he fled a clean pocket when his first read wasn't there, he was off-target on a few passes and couldn't move the chains on third downs as Houston went just 1-of-9 on the night.