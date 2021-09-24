Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out vs. Texans with hamstring injury

Though the Panthers got off to a promising start on Thursday, there is major concern for Carolina.

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the host Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey left the field and went into the blue medical tent in the second quarter following a run in which he could be seen favoring his leg after no contact. It was subsequently announced on the broadcast that McCaffrey was out and the Panthers announced it shortly thereafter.

McCaffrey's 2020 season was cut to just three games due to shoulder and ankle injuries.

Heading into the second quarter on Monday, McCaffrey looked like his old self. That all changed on a nine-yard run off left tackle in which he ran out of bounds and then into the medical tent.

Running backs ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ and Royce Freeman will now take on a bigger role in the backfield for Carolina.

The injury concluded McCaffrey's evening with seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for nine yards.