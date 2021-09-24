Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn was ruled out for the remainder of the game after he injured his foot in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and was carted off the field to the locker room.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot. It's a serious injury, but not necessarily a season-ending injury, Rapoport added.

Horn, a cornerback who was the first defensive player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, had to be helped off the field and was favoring his right leg.

Horn was back pedaling on a pass play and went down without contact and then clutched his right leg.

A South Carolina product, Horn was taken eighth overall in the draft and started every game thus far for the Panthers. He'd recorded two tackles for Carolina prior to his departure.