Broncos, Raiders atop rudderless AFC through first three weeks of 2021 NFL season

With the Broncos and Raiders still undefeated -- note that the Broncos have beaten three winless teams -- and the division suffering just three losses total, the AFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. It hasn't been much of a race in recent years. The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but after three games, the Chiefs' defense has yielded 1,290 net yards, which is bad enough on its own, but particularly problematic when the offense has four turnovers, as it did Sunday, including on the first three drives of the game. The Chiefs, at 1-2, are in last place.

"This is a bit of a crossroads for us," said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Taub, who handled the post-game media duties because Andy Reid was ill.

He could have been speaking for many other teams, too.

The Steelers, who have never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, are 1-2 after losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. With the offensive line in tatters, a non-existent running game and Ben Roethlisberger in what might be his final season, a loss like this to the Bengals -- who exploited the connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase -- felt very much like part of a changing of the guard in the AFC North, particularly with the Browns and Ravens also winning Sunday.

"It's an exciting time to be a Bengals fan," said Burrow, a quote that hasn't been uttered in quite a while.

If there are teams that are likely to run away with their divisions, it is the Titans and Bills, who, both at 2-1, lord over the weakest divisions in the AFC. A healthy Colts team might be able to push the Titans, but with Carson Wentz playing on two bad ankles, guard Quenton Nelson carted off with what might be a high ankle sprain and their record already 0-3, the Colts are not that right now.

The Bills, who somehow lost to the Steelers in the season opener, clobbered the Washington Football Team, exposing what was supposed to be one of the league's best defenses. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season and entered 2021 with questions about their own defense. But they have the luxury of playing in a division with two rookie quarterbacks and, for now, a backup in Miami. Outside of Western New York, AFC East teams have won just two games. For the Dolphins, for whom there were playoff hopes before the season, an overtime loss in Las Vegas on Sunday to drop to 1-2 will likely only heighten speculation about whether they will -- or should -- pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with fractured ribs.