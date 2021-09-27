Analysis

Broncos, Raiders atop rudderless AFC through first three weeks of 2021 NFL season

Published: Sep 26, 2021 at 08:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

We're about to spend the next 168 consecutive hours contemplating the return of Tom Brady to New England next Sunday night. That makes this a good time to consider the state of the conference he left behind after dominating it for nearly two decades.

It is rudderless. That's not such a bad thing.

Brady's departure freed the AFC from his stranglehold -- and eliminated its easy measuring stick -- but the flurry of AFC litmus tests on Sunday made something clear. Much like Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and then went through for a Ravens victory over the Lions, the AFC is going to be a nail-biter, and the winner is probably going to be the team that gets a lucky bounce. And we should expect a few surprises.

Related Links

After Sunday, there are just two undefeated teams remaining in the AFC, and neither is the Kansas City Chiefs, but two of their division rivals. The defending conference champion, the anointed next dynasty after two straight Super Bowl appearances and one championship, is shockingly vulnerable, dropping to 1-2 after a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The Chargers are a meltdown against the Cowboys away from being 3-0 and Justin Herbert -- a "gangsta quarterback", as his coach Brandon Staley called him -- is so good that you can see a future on the very near horizon when the Chargers might finally stop doing Charger things, like having two touchdowns nullified by penalties, the reason for their last-second loss to the Cowboys. Staley mismanaged the clock, but he learned a lesson that so many others still haven't -- keep your foot on the gas when facing Patrick Mahomes. His decision to forego a long field-goal attempt to go for it on fourth-and-9 with under a minute to play was the right one, and it put the ball in the hands of the best player of the day -- Herbert.

With the Broncos and Raiders still undefeated -- note that the Broncos have beaten three winless teams -- and the division suffering just three losses total, the AFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. It hasn't been much of a race in recent years. The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but after three games, the Chiefs' defense has yielded 1,290 net yards, which is bad enough on its own, but particularly problematic when the offense has four turnovers, as it did Sunday, including on the first three drives of the game. The Chiefs, at 1-2, are in last place.

"This is a bit of a crossroads for us," said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Taub, who handled the post-game media duties because Andy Reid was ill.

He could have been speaking for many other teams, too.

The Steelers, who have never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, are 1-2 after losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. With the offensive line in tatters, a non-existent running game and Ben Roethlisberger in what might be his final season, a loss like this to the Bengals -- who exploited the connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase -- felt very much like part of a changing of the guard in the AFC North, particularly with the Browns and Ravens also winning Sunday.

"It's an exciting time to be a Bengals fan," said Burrow, a quote that hasn't been uttered in quite a while.

If there are teams that are likely to run away with their divisions, it is the Titans and Bills, who, both at 2-1, lord over the weakest divisions in the AFC. A healthy Colts team might be able to push the Titans, but with Carson Wentz playing on two bad ankles, guard Quenton Nelson carted off with what might be a high ankle sprain and their record already 0-3, the Colts are not that right now.

The Bills, who somehow lost to the Steelers in the season opener, clobbered the Washington Football Team, exposing what was supposed to be one of the league's best defenses. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season and entered 2021 with questions about their own defense. But they have the luxury of playing in a division with two rookie quarterbacks and, for now, a backup in Miami. Outside of Western New York, AFC East teams have won just two games. For the Dolphins, for whom there were playoff hopes before the season, an overtime loss in Las Vegas on Sunday to drop to 1-2 will likely only heighten speculation about whether they will -- or should -- pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

With such a wide open conference and a 17-game season, a dramatic acquisition like Watson could swing the competitive balance, if Watson is allowed to play this year while an NFL investigation into allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct continues.

The Patriots, though, have the quarterback they believe will be the franchise's future as they prepare to confront their past. Nothing is coming easy for quarterback Mac Jones, who was sacked twice and hit 11 times in the loss to the Saints. He was intercepted three times. The Patriots, it's worth remembering, have won only one more game than the Jets and Jaguars, whose rookie quarterbacks have struggled far more than Jones so far. Incredibly, the Patriots are 5-11 over the past two seasons in games that did not involve the Jets. The Brady era in New England ended with an inglorious playoff exit in 2019, but the results since then -- in Foxborough and in Tampa Bay -- have only underscored how very much Brady elevated what was around him.

The Patriots' task against Brady, and everyone else, won't be easy. Running back James White was taken off the field on a cart with a hip injury Sunday. But Brady against Bill Belichick with both coming off bad losses will be compelling theater and an important pivot point for both teams.

"We're not good enough to get lost in headlines," said the Patriots' Devin McCourty of the hype surrounding the game against the Bucs.

Brady and the Patriots used to dominate those headlines together well into January. The Patriots have started 1-2 under Belichick three times before. In two of those years -- in 2001 and 2018 -- they won the Super Bowl. That was Brady's first Super Bowl and his last in New England. Those days are over, and we're a long way from knowing who will own the AFC headlines this winter.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields' frustrating debut vs. Browns leads to more concerning questions about Bears

Justin Fields' first start wasn't the least bit promising for Chicago Bears fans. But Jeffri Chadiha says the rookie's frustrating performance had less to do with Fields and more about coaching, lack of preparation and more.
news

Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of NFL's highest-paid players; how Bears can help Justin Fields

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says there should be no debate over whether Lamar Jackson deserves to be among the NFL's highest-paid players. Plus, a look at how the Bears can maximize Justin Fields' talent in his first career start, the Cowboys' new X-factor on defense and why one star QB is off to a slow start.
news

NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

Is the NFL experiencing more coverage busts than normal in 2021? Are teams changing the way they look at fourth down? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and also supplies her favorite player projections for Week 3.
news

Devin White: The impact of my late brother's mentorship on my NFL journey, life

Devin White says his positivity and work ethic stem from his late brother, J'Marco "Jae Jae" Greenard. The Bucs' star linebacker discusses the impact of Greenard's mentorship on his life and how he's paying it forward to the next generation.
news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Chargers drop Chiefs to 1-2; Ezekiel Elliott runs circles around Eagles

Can the Chargers knock off the Chiefs in their juicy AFC West clash? Will Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys run over the Eagles in prime time? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks in 2021: Where do Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke rank?

It's only Week 3, but a number of teams are already dealing with injuries at the game's most important position. With that in mind, Nick Shook ranks the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the NFL today.
news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Rams; Eagles knock off Cowboys

Will the Matthew Stafford-led Rams topple the reigning champs at home? Are the Cowboys set to fall to 1-2 against the Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.
news

RB Index, Week 3: How Derrick Henry -- the Titans' scariest weapon -- just got scarier

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals how the Titans' scariest offensive weapon -- Derrick Henry -- just got scarier. Plus, how far did Aaron Jones climb in the top 15 RB rankings after a four-TD day?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Tom Brady claims top spot, while Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson bottom out

Gregg Rosenthal provides a fresh ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks, and there's a new No. 1! Meanwhile, Kyler Murray continues to fly up the board with special play, while the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft bottom out.
news

Week 3 NFL underdogs: Matt Ryan, Jason Garrett, Steelers' run game in spotlight

Will Matt Ryan bounce back from a three-INT day? Can Jason Garrett jump-start the Giants? Marc Sessler identifies seven underdogs to watch in Week 3 of the 2021 regular season.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner

David Carr discusses three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner. Plus, he updates his offensive player rankings heading into Week 3. How do the top 15 stack up?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW