2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday:
- Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) was carted to the locker room and ruled out against Tennessee. Nelson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays were negative, but the guard will undergo more tests Defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) was also ruled out.
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack exited with a foot injury against Cleveland but returned in the second half. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) was ruled out.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib injury) was ruled out against Cincinnati.
- New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) was ruled out against New England. He exited in the first quarter.
- New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against Atlanta and was quickly ruled out of the game. Receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were also ruled out in the first quarter.
- New England Patriots running back James White was carted off with a hip injury and quickly ruled out.
- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was ruled with a concussion.
- Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and Justin Murray (back) are questionable to return against Jacksonville.
- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Giants.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is inactive against Tampa Bay.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (illness) was downgraded to out against the 49ers.
- Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (right shoulder) is questionable to return against Arizona.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) is doubtful to return vs. Pittsburgh.