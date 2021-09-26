Around the NFL

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Published: Sep 26, 2021 at 01:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday:

  • Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game.
  • Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) was carted to the locker room and ruled out against Tennessee. Nelson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays were negative, but the guard will undergo more tests Defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) was also ruled out.
  • Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack exited with a foot injury against Cleveland but returned in the second half. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) was ruled out.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib injury) was ruled out against Cincinnati.
  • New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) was ruled out against New England. He exited in the first quarter.
  • New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against Atlanta and was quickly ruled out of the game. Receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were also ruled out in the first quarter.
  • New England Patriots running back James White was carted off with a hip injury and quickly ruled out.
  • Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was ruled with a concussion.
  • Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and Justin Murray (back) are questionable to return against Jacksonville.
  • Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Giants.
  • Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is inactive against Tampa Bay.
  • Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (illness) was downgraded to out against the 49ers.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (right shoulder) is questionable to return against Arizona.
  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿Chidobe Awuzie﻿ (groin) is doubtful to return vs. Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White (hip) carted off, ruled out vs. Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette to start vs. Rams

When Tom Brady takes the field Sunday for his first game ever played in Los Angeles, he'll be leaning on L.A. Lenny out of the backfield.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson missed most practices all week due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable vs. Detroit, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens QB is expected to play. 
news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW