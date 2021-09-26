Around the NFL

Patriots RB James White (hip) carted off, ruled out vs. Saints

Published: Sep 26, 2021 at 02:22 PM
James White is injured. The concern now is how badly.

The New England Patriots running back was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.

Players from both teams quickly made their way to the three-time Super Bowl champion and Pats captain to offer their support. White went down in the second quarter following a 6-yard run for a first down.

White has arguably been the Pats' best offensive player through two-plus games, tallying 12 catches and 132 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. New Orleans took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

