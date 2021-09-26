Patriots RB James White (hip) carted off, ruled out vs. Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly.
The New England Patriots running back was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
Players from both teams quickly made their way to the three-time Super Bowl champion and Pats captain to offer their support. White went down in the second quarter following a 6-yard run for a first down.
White has arguably been the Pats' best offensive player through two-plus games, tallying 12 catches and 132 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. New Orleans took a 14-3 lead into halftime.