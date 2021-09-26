Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.

The previous record for the longest FG in NFL history, set by Matt Prater in 2013, was 64 yards.

"When it went off his foot, I thought it had a chance," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game, per The Athletic, adding, "He's the best kicker in NFL history."

Tucker's boot, from the left hashmark and the wrong side of the midfield logo at Ford Field, came at the end of a seven-play, 27-yard drive just over a minute with the Ravens down 17-16. Baltimore had been up for nearly the entirety of Sunday's proceedings, but lost the lead with 1:04 to go on a 35-yard Ryan Santoso field goal; the Ravens had been up by as much as 13 points over the lowly Lions (0-3).

Faced with a fourth-and-19, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected on a 36-yard pass to receiver Sammy Watkins to reach Detroit's 48-yard line. From there, Jackson spiked the ball to stop clock, then threw left out of bounds, leaving three seconds on the clock. That was enough for Tucker to make football history and get the Ravens (2-1) over .500 for the first time this season.

"Whenever we're fortunate enough to have a game-winning field goal opportunity, especially a walk-off," Tucker explained after the game, "I get more nervous after the fact thinking about what if that didn't go the way we wanted it to go. So, I mean, yeah, I just kicked it.