Impressive Cowboys defense a difference-maker in win over Chargers

His most significant play was an 18-yard sack of Herbert with 5:35 to play. Herbert was retreating on the play, which started at the Dallas 7-yard line, and appeared to throw the ball away. But the official ruled that he was in the grasp. Los Angeles would kick a field goal two plays later to tie the game.

For the Chargers, there was frustration throughout. They had two touchdowns taken off the board because of penalties, winding up with three points instead of a possible 14. One call was particularly controversial, as wideout Mike Williams and tight end Jared Cook were called for an illegal shift."

"We had, first of all, the team coming to the line of scrimmage to get set," referee Tony Corrente said in a pool report. "And as the wide receiver on the offensive left side began in motion, the offensive receiver on the right side was still moving around. He was not in a set position. All 11 players have to be set simultaneously, at least for a second, before they can go into a shift, or they can go into motion. Well, what happened here was, this player went into motion without his whole team being fully set at that point. So, you had two receivers never reset to allow the formation to become legal."

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he sought to get an explanation at the time but could not get the referee's attention. Beyond that, he identified too many self-inflicted wounds.

"This game was about the Chargers," Staley said. "All the other stuff I don't really want to talk about. This game was about us. We lost this game on all three phases of the game. We didn't play clean enough to win. Our guys competed. We played together but we didn't play clean enough football to beat that team. That team's a good team, but we didn't play clean enough to finish it."

The Cowboys were able to finish, unlike a week ago, which could bode well going forward.