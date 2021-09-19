Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 2 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:
- Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and will not return against the Texans.
- Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars and will not return. Linebacker Josey Jewell (shoulder) has also been ruled out.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills with a rib injury. He is questionable to return. Receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle) is questionable to return.
- Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu suffered a fractured ankle and will undergo more tests tomorrow, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Bengals and is doubtful to return.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is questionable to return against Indy. Outside linebacker Justin Lawler (hand) is also questionable to return. Linebacker Kenny Young was ejected after making contact with an official in the second half of Sunday's game against the Colts.
- Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (oblique) has been ruled out against the Steelers.
- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks (chest) and defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle) have both been ruled out against the 49ers. Linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) is questionable to return.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (ankle) are questionable to return against the Eagles.
- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out against the Browns after injuring his hamstring during a touchdown run. He was replaced by rookie Davis Mills. Wide receivers Nico Collins (shoulder) and Danny Amendola (hamstring) have also been ruled out. Defensive back Eric Murray is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return. Tight end Antony Auclair (eye) has been ruled out.
- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (ankle), guard A.J. Cann (hamstring) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (hip) are questionable to return against Denver.
- Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after injuring his knee in pregame warmups, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Carolina Panthers left guard Pat Elflein (hamstring) was ruled out against the Saints.
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable to return (cramping).