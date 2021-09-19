Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs. Bills with bruised ribs

Published: Sep 19, 2021 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained bruised ribs in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He will not return.

While X-rays did not reveal a break, Pelissero added that the second-year QB is in a lot of pain and will have an MRI on Monday to see if there's any cartilage damage.

Tagovailoa was attempting a short pass on a fourth-and-2 play when he was hit hard by Buffalo defensive end A.J. Epenesa﻿, and came up holding his ribs. He walked off the field slowly but was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis on the play, one of several times Miami's pass protection broke down early in the game. Earlier, Tagovailoa was sacked on the Dolphins' first and third plays from scrimmage.

The Dolphins' 2020 first-round draft pick was replaced by Jacoby Brissett﻿.

Related Content

news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) ruled out vs. Browns

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor has been declared out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. Rookie QB Davis Mills takes over for Houston to start the second half with the game tied.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Raiders

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will not return against the Raiders after suffering a groin injury.
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton (knee) doubtful to return vs. Bengals

Bears QB Andy Dalton limped to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game versus the Bengals with a knee injury and is doubtful to return.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 2 games

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars and will not return.
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (groin) inactive vs. Patriots 

﻿Jamison Crowder﻿'s return will once again be put on hold. The Jets wide receiver was officially listed as inactive Sunday against the Patriots due to a groin injury. Crowder had been listed as questionable.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields expected to see more reps vs. Bengals

Expect to see more ﻿Justin Fields﻿ in his regular-season Soldier Field debut Sunday afternoon. The Bears are expected to give the rookie quarterback "increased snaps" against the Bengals than he saw last week.
news

Ravens to utilize running back by committee approach vs. Chiefs

Ravaged by running back injuries this preseason, Baltimore is expected to go with a running back by committee approach against Kansas City, cycling through Ty'Son Williams, ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb active against Jaguars

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb﻿, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Chubb was considered a game-time decision.
news

Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line ahead of Indy's date with the Rams.
news

Cardinals GM on Chandler Jones: 'We're not in the business of moving on' from good players

In the midst of a contract year, Chandler Jones is out to prove his worth. Cardinals GM Steve Keim has certainly noticed the star edge rusher's hot start to the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW