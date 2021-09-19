Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs. Bills with bruised ribs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained bruised ribs in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He will not return.

While X-rays did not reveal a break, Pelissero added that the second-year QB is in a lot of pain and will have an MRI on Monday to see if there's any cartilage damage.

Tagovailoa was attempting a short pass on a fourth-and-2 play when he was hit hard by Buffalo defensive end A.J. Epenesa﻿, and came up holding his ribs. He walked off the field slowly but was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis on the play, one of several times Miami's pass protection broke down early in the game. Earlier, Tagovailoa was sacked on the Dolphins' first and third plays from scrimmage.