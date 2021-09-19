Colts QB Carson Wentz rolls ankle 'pretty bad' in loss to Rams

Carson Wentz did all he could to keep the Colts in Sunday's game against the Rams. He just wasn't able to stay in all of it himself.

The veteran quarterback exited late in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis' Week 2 loss after suffering an ankle injury and did not return. Coach Frank Reich didn't have an update on Wentz afterward other than to say he'll undergo further evaluation.

"He rolled it up pretty bad," Reich said. "I kind of had a sense when we walked off the field because I saw that it didn't look good. The longer we were off the field there it just stiffened up. He tried (to return), but there was no chance."

The Colts starter hobbled off the field after being knocked to the ground by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. He was replaced by Jacob Eason, who was intercepted on his first drive with the Rams leading 27-24. L.A. held on to win by the same score.

Wentz, who was under constant duress from the Rams' defensive front, told reporters that he believes he suffered a sprain.

"I taped it up, I tried," he said. "There was not enough stability to get out there and go. It was definitely not fun to watch the last two-minute drives. I've played with a lot (of ankle sprains) before and this one I just couldn't play through."