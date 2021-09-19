Bears QB Andy Dalton (knee) doubtful to return vs. Bengals

An injury to Andy Dalton forced a quarterback change in Chicago.

The Bears starting QB suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's bout against his former Cincinnati Bengals squad. He is officially listed as doubtful.

Chicago led 7-0 at halftime.

Dalton tweaked his knee on a 14-yard scramble, walking gingerly on the sideline. The starter returned the next series but limped to the locker room after a punt, giving way to rookie Justin Fields﻿.

The former Bengals QB started hot on the first drive, converting two third downs and tossing a touchdown to Allen Robinson. Before heading to the locker room, Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a score. He also scrambled twice for 25 yards.