Bears QB Andy Dalton (knee) doubtful to return vs. Bengals

An injury to Andy Dalton forced a quarterback change in Chicago.
The Bears starting QB suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's bout against his former Cincinnati Bengals squad. He is officially listed as doubtful.
Chicago led 7-0 at halftime.
Dalton tweaked his knee on a 14-yard scramble, walking gingerly on the sideline. The starter returned the next series but limped to the locker room after a punt, giving way to rookie Justin Fields.
The former Bengals QB started hot on the first drive, converting two third downs and tossing a touchdown to Allen Robinson. Before heading to the locker room, Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a score. He also scrambled twice for 25 yards.
The Bears planned to sprinkle Fields into the game more in Week 2. However, depending on the severity of Dalton's injury, it could be the rookie's time to shine.