Bears QB Justin Fields expected to see more reps vs. Bengals

Expect to see more Justin Fields in his regular-season Soldier Field debut Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears are expected to give the rookie quarterback "increased snaps" against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

"He's growing every day. There are wow moments, wow throws every single day in practice," Rapoport said. "He's actually coming along faster than they expected. They are essentially head over heels in love with him. They use these packages as growth moments for Fields. No moment is too big, so expect to see for him."

Despite Chicago's apparent adoration of its first-round signal-caller, Andy Dalton remains the starter for now and will take first-team reps against his former team on Sunday.

In the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Fields saw the field on five snaps, all out of shotgun, but from varying parts of the field, on different downs and distances and at various points of the game. He completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards. The other three plays were run calls, including a 3-yard TD run by Fields to the right.