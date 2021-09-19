Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) ruled out vs. Browns

Tyrod Taylor﻿'s impressive start to a redemption game is finished.

Taylor has been ruled out of the remainder of Houston's game against Cleveland due to a hamstring injury.

Taylor appeared to suffer the injury on a scramble that resulted in a touchdown midway through the second quarter. At the end of the run, Taylor oddly pulled up from a run to walking speed, crossing the goal line uncontested and looking more relieved than excited that he just gave his team the lead.

Taylor took a knee in the end zone and was followed to the bench by a staffer after he scored. Taylor did not return to action at the start of the second half, with rookie Davis Mills replacing him with the game tied 14-14.

The hamstring injury brought an early finish to a great performance from Taylor, who left the game after completing 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and a near-perfect 144.3 passer rating. Cleveland had no answer for Taylor, who picked his spots underneath, kept Houston's offense moving with surprising efficiency, and used his legs to add to his team's scoring total.