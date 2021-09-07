Next Woman Up: Charlotte Jones, EVP and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys

You've been around the NFL since at least 1989 (when the Jones family bought the Dallas Cowboys). How did you specifically get your start in a career in the NFL?

I never actually thought I'd be in the world of sports. I went into politics, moved to Washington D.C. and was working there when my dad had this harebrained idea of buying the Dallas Cowboys. It was the only time my dad has underestimated anything he ever told us. And he said at that time, "You know, if we do this, this just may change our life a little."

He always had this huge passion for sports and suddenly came this opportunity to buy the team. Literally none of his financial advisors suggested he do this because the team was losing around $75,000 a day and over a million each month. The team just went 3-13 in 1988, and there was a reason why they were for sale. It was really a mess on paper.

My dad went to Dallas and [one of the first calls] I get, he said, "Do you know what hot pants are?" And I'm like, "Oh my gosh. What?!" He repeated it and told me there was a line of women outside his office telling him that he was trying to change the iconic Cowboys cheerleader uniforms from hot pants to biker shorts. He didn't know the difference and needed help. I have a background in cheer and dance, so I went down to Dallas and we figured out it was a rumor. But while I was down there, he asked me to stay. I told him, "I don't know anything about running a professional football team." He said, "That's OK. Neither do I. I just need people around me that I can trust and who will be as passionate as I am and can help find ways to make this organization successful."

When I got to Dallas ... he said, "Two things: Find a way to stop losing money, and whatever you do, don't tarnish the Star." That was it. That became my only guidance. What became super clear at that moment was that he knew he had an amazing brand and an amazing sports entity that was truly valued by people and revered by all of these fans, but somehow, we had to get it back on track.

It turns out our biggest expense by far was training camp. The Cowboys had it out in Thousand Oaks (California) under coach Tom Landry, but it was a huge expense to move the whole team out here for a month and move everyone back. So I thought, What if we train closer to home and go to Austin? New coach Jimmy Johnson was all about conditioning with the heat, so he was all for it.

My job was to set up the deal with St. Edward's University in Austin and figure out how to set up a camp. Honestly, I didn't actually know how to set up a camp, so again, I went through all the expenses and realized how expensive it was to clean the laundry. So the first thing I did was go to laundromats and asked if they'd do our laundry for free in exchange for advertising at camp. One person said "yes," then the next person said "yes," and the next person until I literally bartered the expenses out of camp.