Next Woman Up: Karen Murphy, SVP of Business Strategy and CFO for the Chicago Bears

What is next for you in terms of what you want to accomplish?

I want to be a team president. I am grateful to the ownership of the Bears and my boss, because they continue to give me more responsibilities, and they have a lot of trust in me and allow me to take risks. They've allowed me to take a critical role on big projects and launch new departments. I'm a lifelong learner, and I'm never going to sit still, so the status quo is not good enough for me. I'm always creating new challenges, and being a team president, to me, would be the next big challenge.

When you look back on everything you've been a part of with the Bears, what are you most proud of?

I would say I'm really proud of the strategic lens I bring to the team. It's really about keeping people focused on how do we make better connotative decisions and how do we continue to keep a long-term focus on our business. Our business is so seasonal, but we really need to look at what the big picture looks like, and our employees are craving that direction. It's just as important in strategy to know when to say "yes" to certain projects as it is when to say "no."

Do you have any mentors who have influenced your career path?

I was raised in a family full of very confident women, even dating back to my grandmother, who was invited to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. On my career side, it's been really important to have mentors along the way at different points in your career. I've had a number of people who have been influential, and when I look back on how and why they influenced me, it was mainly about providing a different perspective. They really pushed me and challenged me, and most importantly, they provided honest feedback. Along the way, I've had managers with different styles, and it helps you gain your own leadership styles and gives you that 360-degree view into what works and doesn't work in leadership. Then, I looked at how I can apply that in my own role.

How have you seen the NFL industry change for women since you started?