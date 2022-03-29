Next Woman Up: Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager for the Denver Broncos

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I started as a public relations game day intern with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, when I was in college at the University of Minnesota. After that season, I was still trying to figure out what to do next, and the scouting intern happened to quit two months before the draft. They asked me to help leading up to the draft, and that's how I fell into scouting. To be completely honest, I didn't even know what the scouting department really did.

What did your role look like when you first started in scouting? And how were you able to climb the ranks?

During my year-long scouting internship, I did a lot of administrative duties and learned what went into the scouting department. There is so much that goes into it behind the scenes. I gathered a lot for our college scouts, too, like the college football calendar for the fall and school restrictions for scouts who were traveling. Then I started learning how to evaluate players. I would sit one-on-one with one of our scouts, and he would slowly teach me how to evaluate each position. That was the entire first year and the second year – I was hired full time that season. I worked on the college side more than the pro side, as I was hired as the college scouting coordinator for a while, and that's when I started going out on the road. I was eventually given an area of five states: North and South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. I did that for a few years, and the whole time I have continued to learn more and more. Then this opportunity to come to Denver opened up. I knew it would be a huge jump for me and would take me out of my comfort zone, trying something else with a new team. I am very glad I took this opportunity.

Now in Denver, I still do some scouting, help manage departments and work closely with our general manager, George Paton. I'm more involved in the entire scouting process now. George includes me in everything – meetings about tracking data at practice to interviewing head-coaching candidates to pro scouting. It's been really cool to be part of the entire process, to see the big picture and learn more about what a GM does.

What were the some of the challenges you faced when learning how to scout and evaluate players?

It was really tough and there were times when I'd ask myself, "Can I even do this?" You have to put in the work, and that's when I learned to really love it. But it was hard to see it come so naturally to the scouts who had played football. They know exactly what they are seeing because they've done it. For me, I'm a big golfer and I can tell you how to swing and what adjustments to make because I play it. I know it. I had to keep reminding myself that it was similar to that and to keep studying and learning. I also had to learn the language and lingo. It's one thing to watch a player and know what you're seeing. It's another to put it into words – specifically the words coaches and players use. I didn't know what half of the words meant. It was tough and very frustrating at times, but I had incredible scouts and coaches around me in Minnesota. So many people sat down with me to watch film and help me break down what I was supposed to be looking at and how to put it into words, as well.

Are there any stories you'd like to share about what it was like when you first went out on the road?

The first pro day I went to, I shadowed one of our scouts, so I did everything he did. At the end of the day, all of the scouts lined up and one player shook everyone's hand. I was at the end of the line and when he got to me, he looked at me and walked away. He assumed I wasn't a scout. That always stood out because it made me so mad.