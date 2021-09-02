Next Woman Up: Hannah Gordon, chief administrative officer and general counsel of the 49ers

What changes have you seen when it comes to female hires in the NFL since your journey started?

Within the last 20 years, I would say the most striking change has been in the last five years. There's been a focus on the entry-level positions in scouting and coaching, as well as assistant athletic trainers. I think that's a really exciting change because, to be honest, when I was in college, it didn't even occur to me that I could be interested in those types of roles, because you didn't see it anywhere. I think the areas where we haven't seen significant change are at the very top of all organizations on the business side and in other departments.

Right. There have been some firsts recently throughout the league, but what's it going to take to get women into the highest roles?

That's a great question: How do we break that glass ceiling? I think one of the exiting things that we see are a lot of very involved female owners on NFL teams, and I think that could be one of the keys. Often what you see at the top of the organization reflects the leadership and diversity throughout. When you see people who are committed to having a lot of different viewpoints -- whether that's geographical, professional, ideological and so on -- you're going to see better outcomes.

But you've asked the million-dollar question, right? This is something we haven't fixed in 20-plus years.

What is your process in learning new roles -- and doing them well, in order to be ready to move onto the next goal?

Any time you take on a new role, you're in a learning experience. Maybe you need to learn new work or people or aspect of the business. Being humble and understanding what you don't know is really important. Then being hungry to learn. Taking in as much information as possible and talking to as many people as possible. But also, for example, if you are running new departments, which happened to me several years ago, understanding that these are the subject-matter experts already, so it's important to learn from them and be open to learning from them.

Do you have any mentors who have helped you rise to this stage in your career?

We should be finding mentors at every stage of our careers. There's a little bit of a misconception that a mentor is like a life partner, like you're only going to find one and that's the person who's going to mentor you forever. In fact, you should have different mentors. Mentors who are similar to you, mentors who are different, supervisors, coworkers, etc.

It could also be just a moment. One example I'll give you: Several years ago, before I was on the general counsel of the 49ers, Kevin Warren -- who was on the general counsel of the Vikings at the time, went on to be the COO of the Vikings and now is the commissioner of the Big Ten -- asked me, "What do you want to do?"

I said, "To become part of the general counsel of the 49ers."

He kind of shook his head no and said, "Aim higher." Basically saying, "You're already going to become that."

That was so important because I actually did have greater aspirations but was afraid to speak them out loud because I was afraid to be seen as overly ambitious. That really was an important mentoring moment in understanding that it is OK to speak to what it is that you really want to become.

So what's next for you in terms of what you'd like to accomplish?