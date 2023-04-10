Next Woman Up: Remi Famodu-Jackson, Head Performance Dietician for the Minnesota Vikings

You mentioned personalized nutrition, and obviously different players have different needs based on body type/position. How do you take that into account when designing plans?

I am in charge of keeping track of player weights, which will change by position, so that's one thing that I definitely take into account. I am anthropometric certified (the scientific study of the measurements and proportions of the human body), so one thing we do, which I think is pretty cool, is we make sure that weight is fine-tuned to each person's body. That means getting players into their specific integral ranges at a certain time, especially in-season. I'm also a food-sensitivity specialist, so a lot of guys ask about that and get tested for it.

My nutrition foundation is based off personalization. When I was an athlete, everything that applied to me didn't apply to my twin sister, and I knew that from Day 1. So I ask questions about the players' backgrounds. First, where they're at in their nutritional journey, because a lot of guys start in different places. Then factoring in their weight, their personal preferences or their history. I get to know my athletes more before I just feed them some information I learned over the course of my years in school.

Recently, your department received an A- grade from the NFL Players Association team report cards. What was your reaction to that, and what are your thoughts on why the department got so much praise?

Chef Paige Sullivan was the one who told me at first, and then maybe a minute later, my supervisor, Tyler Williams, executive director of player health and performance, texted me. At first, I didn't know what was really going on. The shock factor set in, and then I was very excited. It was an A-, so I'm always going to look to get better, but of course, no hard feelings with that. I've worked with Chef for a few seasons, so we've had a journey. I'm actually very stoked and excited about that grade, because I do think we've put in a lot of work to get to that grade. Kirk Cousins texted me recently and gave me some praise. It is always nice to hear from the players, just knowing that they know we care, we're here for them and we're always going to try to make it better. That was exciting. Chef and I are like, "We're going to get that A or A+." We are going to do it, no matter what. But yeah, we're stoked, we're so excited, we love these guys, and we're going to do a lot for them in this nutrition department.

How would you say it's different working with elite athletes versus the average person?