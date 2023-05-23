Next Woman Up: Emily Starkey, Social Media Manager for the Tennessee Titans

How did you get your start in a career in football?

This is one of my favorite questions to answer, because I get to talk about everything that I love. My mom had this film camera and was always taking photos, and I would always steal it and use all the film. When I was 6 years old, I took a film camera to a wedding and took photos of the actual wedding. It's something that always stuck with me. Then in high school, I was the editor of the yearbook and the only photographer for it. I started shooting high school football games my junior year. That's when I was drawn to football, because it's such a unique sport. The athletes truly give everything they have for it.

One of my friends at the time, Colton Hitch, his dad passed away one morning, and he ended up playing in our school's football game that evening. It was really heavy. That night, I captured this photo of Colton, who had his dad's initials written on his wrist. He was pulling his helmet off his head and was so emotional. That photo for me encompasses the why of what I do.

I went to Kansas State for college and knew I wanted to photograph K-State football. I didn't know what else I was going to do but knew I was going to do that. I ended up going into journalism and worked for the school newspaper the summer before I arrived at school. The funny thing is, I've actually never attended a K-State football game as a fan; I have always worked the games.

I worked for the Kansas State Collegian and a 24/7 affiliate during the first two years of school, and that's when I became aware that football teams had creatives on their staff. I had no idea that was a possibility, and I decided right then that I was going to be a creative for K-State. I ended up doing an internship with the athletic department during my junior and senior years, and I learned so much about graphic design, video editing, motion graphics, social media, etc. I would not be where I am today without that internship. By the end of that internship, the athletic department created a position for me, and eventually I was director of creative media for K-State football -- and the only female creative director for football in the Big 12. I created most of the social media accounts and grew their followers.

I worked for K-State for two years in that position, and I had this idea that I wanted to work in the NFL because it naturally feels like the next step if you work for a college football team. I loved my job at K-State, but I'm thankful that I took the leap. I actually had two NFL offers -- with the Titans and Denver Broncos. I had never been to Nashville before, but something about it just felt right. I went out there sight unseen, and I have loved every minute.

What would you say is the most challenging part of your role?