Next Woman Up: Tina Tuggle, VP of Community Impact for the Tennessee Titans

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I got my start in a very nontraditional way back in 1997. It was when the Houston Oilers just announced their move to Tennessee. I am originally from Memphis, and when the announcement was made that year, the organization decided they were going to do a cross-state training camp. The team spent time in various areas of the state trying to garner interest and get people excited about having an NFL team in the state of Tennessee. I worked at Rhodes College, and the Tennessee Oilers were coming there for three days leading up to their exhibition game.

I was leaving the office one day and overheard two Oilers coaches talking about not having all the technology or computer needs to print for practice. I offered up my office -- they came in and used my computer and were able to get what they needed for practice. Later that afternoon when I was in the cafeteria, a gentleman came over to the table I was sitting at with my co-workers and said, "Which one of you is Tina?" I raised my hand, of course, and he asked, "May I speak with you?" It was Jeff Fisher, then the head coach of the team. He thanked me for assisting his coaches and told me they hadn't brought any of their administrative staff with them and asked if I'd be interested in joining the organization. Granted, this was an era when there were no media guides, so in my mind, football had two positions: coaches and players.

I had no idea what working for a football team would mean, and he said, "Don't answer me right now, but if you could come back on Saturday and meet with general manager Floyd Reese, we'd like to talk to you about what this opportunity entails." So I came back on Saturday, August 2, and met with them both. ... I ended up accepting the position, and September 2, 1997, was my first day as the receptionist. I've been here ever since.

From starting as a receptionist to now being the VP of Community Impact, how has your role has expanded?

My mother always told me to take great pride in everything that you do and to autograph your work with excellence. She also told me, "Make sure they hear you smile through the phone." Every day I practiced, "Good morning. Tennessee Oilers. This is Tina. How my I help you?" I wanted to be memorable when they heard my voice. They may not have known who I was, but their experience was going to be pleasant because of me.

During that time, I remember an executive saying to me, "You're much more qualified than the position you're in right now." That was a challenge to me. From there, it was my responsibility to read the media guides and familiarize myself with everything I could about the NFL and inner workings of an organization. I would sit downstairs after work with the coaches to understand the game of football because I wanted my value to be far-reaching. I took great pride in every step along the way. There was no responsibility that was beneath me. I wanted to make that responsibility so great that other people who saw me doing it would want to do it, too.

So as the receptionist, I got to learn about media relations, public relations, player development, which is now player engagement, and that closely aligned with who I was and what I liked to do prior to joining the organization. Those two years really served as a junior rotational program because I worked in so many areas: the press box on game days, helping the coaches input plays during the evenings, helped the GM when there were new players in town. I got to shadow various responsibilities and learn, then determine which direction I'd like to carve out for myself.

What was your transition into player development like?

Transitioning to player development was a big one for me. It is everything that doesn't have to do with what happens on the field, so financial education, continuing education to career counseling, counseling services for the player and their families. Essentially, it is the transition into the NFL, the smoothness of the career and the transition to the next phase once they are no longer in the league. That position was previously never held by women. It was held by men and particularly former players. There was this mindset that it took someone who had been in the locker room to understand the challenges of being in the locker room. But I loved everything about it and I knew that's where I was supposed to be and would make it known every time that position came available.

I would say, "Pick me!" And they'd say, "That's sweet, but no." In that time, I was able to complete a lot of executive education courses that were offered by the league for aspiring junior executive level employees. The team would send me, which showed me that they had a desire to help me grow. I was very happy for the nos because when the opportunity presented itself to take that role of director of player development, I was ready.

I was the only woman doing that job when I was hired in 2007, and I think my want was the reason I was able to move into that space. I had worked really hard to cultivate relationships with the players, worked really hard to be trusting and to understand the difference in confidentiality, knowing what was important in value to share and to keep.