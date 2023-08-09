Next Woman Up: Robin DeLorenzo, NFL official

I have been a head linesman (now known as down judge in the NFL) throughout my career. After working at the FCS level, I was promoted to the Football Bowl Subdivision and split my time between Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. Each conference officiating coordinator asked me to work a few games, mainly trying me out at this level. After that year, I had to make a choice of which conference to stay with, and it was one of the most difficult decisions of my entire life. Gerald Austin was the supervisor of Conference USA, and Bill Carollo was at Mid-American and coordinated officials for the Big Ten as well. These two are football royalty. Ultimately, I chose Mid-American and had to make a very difficult phone call to Gerald Austin to thank him for the opportunity. After working for Mid-American for a few years, I was promoted to the Big Ten before being hired by the NFL a few years later.

When you get hired by the NFL, are you sought out for a position or how does that work?

The NFL has a training program -- the Mackie Development Program -- and they find you. They called me the year I split between Conference USA and Mid-American -- which was around 2016, I believe -- and asked me to come interview. I hadn't necessarily processed what the interview could potentially mean down the road, but I took it more as a great opportunity to get training to become a better official. I was all for that. I went to the NFL office in New York City, and met with Al Riveron, Dean Blandino, Wayne Mackie and Gary Slaughter. It was a little surreal. I guess I interviewed well and they liked what they saw on the field. After joining the program, the NFL would invite me to work the NCAA all-star games like the East-West Shrine Bowl, Reese's Senior Bowl or NFLPA Game. It was incredible training.

While you're in the MDP, you're still working the college schedule, and sometimes I would get an email from the NFL saying, "Hey, we saw your game. Here are some tips or things we liked that you did." Those emails came randomly, but I knew I had to always be at my very best because I never knew who was watching.

That's super interesting. Can you walk me through the day when you got the phone call and were promoted to the NFL?

I was working the USFL after just coming off the Big Ten season. I had worked the two greatest college games in the fall of 2021 -- Ohio State-Michigan and the Fiesta Bowl between Oklahoma State and Notre Dame. I worked two games each weekend for the USFL and I was on my way home. It was a Monday night and my flight was delayed. My fiancé, Tom, picked me up and I got a FaceTime call from my dad right when I got in the car. First of all, I didn't even know he knew how to use FaceTime. And second, I was so exhausted that I almost didn't answer. Tom told me to answer the phone.

I answer and see my parents in their home, and my dad starts telling some story. I was so tired that I just wanted to call back tomorrow, but he kept talking and finally said, "My friend, Walt Anderson, gave me a call today and wanted me to call you and welcome you into the NFL." Walt, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, knew how important my dad is to my journey and let my dad give me the news. It's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for my family. I will never forget that.