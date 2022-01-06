Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

After our game vs. the New York Jets this season, my dad was adamant that we got a picture with referee Sarah Thomas, so we did. Seeing her climb that ladder in such a short amount of time is such a promising thing for women in and outside of the NFL to realize that not only is female inclusion a priority but it's actually happening, and there are statistics to prove it.

The commitment from the league to garner more interest and connect with females who are interested in pursuing careers in football at the college level is so promising. I think it's an assumption that some career paths won't happen. It's too hard of a road. I think if you have the passion, interest and drive, then it's like anything else. We're happy to be leaders in the sense that people look at our organization and see three females at the very top, which isn't always the case. If anything, we feel pressure because we want to do right by the young women looking up to us. We're really thinking about that a lot.

Along those lines, what is your advice to women who are interested in a career in football?

I would say, "What are you waiting for?" The paths are there. Take the opportunity that scares you or the ones you think you're not ready for. In my career and life, all of the things I doubted I could do or was scared I wouldn't be good at have turned out to be the most rewarding. This is a competitive industry and there are only 32 teams in this league. There are a lot of positions that can get you in the door. It may not be where you want to end up, but getting in the door and proving yourself is where it starts. Sometimes we are so focused on where we're supposed to end up or the path we're supposed to be on instead of allowing the opportunities to take us there.

I would also say use your connections. I love and respect when people want to do things on their own, but a lot of people who make it today use their connections then still have to prove themselves once they get there. There are young people who reach out to me and I respond every time. It takes a lot of guts to reach out and though it doesn't take a lot of effort, not a lot of people do it. I'm impressed by those people who put themselves out there.

Those are some great points. Now looking at your own career, what are you most proud of?

The first I would say is how our organization has changed and impacted Indianapolis and the surrounding communities since we came here in 1984. It inspires me daily looking back on what we've done for the state and this community. It's a big responsibility to carry on our shoulders to be so engrained in people's lives and have an economic impact in our city, and it's an inspiring thing to be a part of and pushes us to be the best to represent our state and city. We're a smaller market team and we're so proud of what our entire community looks like and how it's grown from 1984 to now.