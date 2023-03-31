Next Woman Up: Qiava Martinez, SVP, Chief Sales Officer for the Las Vegas Raiders

What would you say is the biggest challenge of your role?

Getting up to speed on the partnership side, because that's not the world I came from. Everything else I can basically do in my sleep. So it was that and dealing with my own personal challenges -- you know, imposter syndrome.

I had to get out of my own way. I have a great team, and I'm now in a place where I'm comfortable with myself in this position. It's a struggle that women often have. But now that I'm out of my own way, watch out. Let's go!

How did the move from Oakland to Las Vegas impact you and your role?

When the organization moved to Las Vegas, I stayed in Oakland for a while. We still had games there and a year of sales that we had to take care of. When I came to Las Vegas, our sales were already sold out; we worked with a third party who helped with sales and staffing. Yet just because that was done, didn't mean our jobs were. We had to make sure to maintain and nourish the relationships. A lot of times, people lock up a deal for a number of years and forget about the relationship. But it's like a marriage; it takes work. You aren't the same people you were when you got married 10 years ago. It's the same thing with contracts. Just because it's in writing, we still have the opportunity to talk with our partners about what they value right now and create something that honors those values.

The difference from the Bay Area to Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the perfect mixture of the Bay Area and Los Angeles. We have the "Two Legacies, One Future" tag about the Raiders' histories in those two areas coming together in Vegas. This is the only place where you could perfectly blend the locations that we've had. We have work to do engagement-wise, but we try to bring an aspect of Oakland and Los Angeles to Las Vegas. So far, I think we've done that.

Las Vegas has hosted the NFL Draft and Pro Bowl Games and will soon host the Super Bowl. How do having those events in the Raiders' city impact your team?

We are involved in those things. Ultimately, these are the NFL's events, but for an event like the Pro Bowl, we are still responsible for selling our suite product at Allegiant Stadium. When the NFL changed the structure to the Pro Bowl Games, it was very exciting for our fan base because they have the first right of refusal for the event. In regards to the Super Bowl, it's exciting because we are going to be doing so many active events for our clients. This is the very first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we will be working hand-in-hand with the host committee. Planning for Super Bowl LVIII will probably start in April for us.

These major events have definitely added value to the city and the Raiders. We have a sense of pride that we're going to throw the best party when events come to Vegas. All in all, it's the NFL and the host committee's Super Bowl, but we will be sure to put our stamp around town as well. The economic impact is definitely substantial, and we need it.

Las Vegas was recently ranked in the top 10 of best sports business cities by the Sports Business Journal. That would have seemed crazy five or 10 years ago, but it shows how far Vegas has come. It has a lot to do with the Raiders coming here and other teams like the Golden Knights (NHL) and Aces (WNBA). It's only going to get better.

The Raiders have made some big personnel moves this offseason, including signing a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. How does a big acquisition like that influence sales?