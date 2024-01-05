Next Woman Up: Maria Gigante, VP of United Kingdom Operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Can you walk me through what being the Vice President of U.K. Operations entails?

When I was first offered the position, the definition of my role was to successfully deliver the game -- to develop a relationship with Wembley Stadium, get the contract done and make sure the first game we played was a success. As we were going through that, I got to understand more of the business and everything else the club did in this market. I think there is this preconceived notion that the business is really structured around this one game each year. I feel the opposite. The game is a big part of what we do, but the business is structured on everything outside of that game, with the ability to activate and be successful in the market 365 days a year.

We have an extensive grassroots program, which is probably the largest delivery of flag football in Europe. We have over 90,000 kids playing JagTag and extensive programs underneath our Union Jax Club. There is so much more to what we do than just deliver the game. To me, that was the most exciting bit.

The Jaguars played back-to-back games in the U.K. this season, making them the first team to do so. What were some of the challenges of that? What were some highlights?

The majority of the football operations and logistics for anything team-related in the U.K. is done within my team. We work closely with our football department in the U.S. and lead the charge for the team arrangements. I'd say that was the most challenging part, making sure there was consistency even though the team played the first game at Wembley Stadium and the second at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That and differentiating the fact that we ran the first game -- a home game for us -- and being the away team for the second, which the league ran. We navigated the dynamic of having the ability to deliver a game like we would do in Jacksonville, with all of the rights and bells and whistles, before taking a back seat to our game at Tottenham because the Buffalo Bills were the designated team. I found that to be a bit challenging.

Finding out how to really take advantage of it was also a challenge. As an organization, we really wanted to maximize every opportunity. There was an overwhelming sense that everything needed to go well for the football team, so we knew we had to deliver and be successful. I would say winning both games in London then coming off the trip and winning vs. Indianapolis was the trifecta, if you will.

Having worked within the league for 30 years, are you at all surprised to see how the game has grown internationally?

Looking back to when we used to do preseason games in Tokyo, it was such a heavy lift and a strain to get the teams to agree. It was basically a 24-hour trip over there, and then there was housing the team, language barrier and time difference. You almost felt defeated before you got there. But once the teams got there and the wheels were in motion, you could see how it could be successful. Though I have worked on Super Bowls and Pro Bowls, I have always been more excited about the international opportunities because it was such a different thing. You saw the fandom grow, and fans embraced what you were doing. Nothing is taken for granted.