São Paulo, Brazil to host regular-season game during 2024 NFL season

The Brazil game will probably be played in one of the NFL's prime-time windows or at 4:25 p.m. ET as part of a doubleheader. In the early part of the NFL season, São Paulo is one hour ahead of the Eastern time zone. In the latter part of the schedule, it is two hours ahead, which means that, unlike the games played in Europe, the Brazil game could not be played as part of the 9:30 a.m. ET window that the NFL is also hoping to expand in coming years. The popularity of Premier League soccer games in the United States has shown that fans will watch games in the morning. And that 9:30 a.m. ET window is particularly appealing for the NFL's efforts to cultivate fans in Asia and Australia, for whom the Sunday afternoon windows occur overnight.

Brazil has been on the NFL's radar for a while. The league counts 38 million fans in Brazil, and has seen increased interest in recent years around league events, like a Super Bowl watch party it hosted, and broadcasts of the Super Bowl and playoff games over free television. The NFL also has a strong social media presence in Brazil, and that has helped attract younger fans. São Paulo is the most populous city in Brazil and a commercial capital. And São Paulo has an NFL-suitable stadium in Corinthians Arena. The stadium was completed in 2014, and seats about 49,000 people, which is slightly less than the capacity for the Frankfurt games played this season. Corinthians Arena has already hosted historic events. Six matches, including the opener, were played there during the 2014 FIFA Men's World Cup and it also hosted soccer matches as part of the 2016 Summer Olympics that were based in Rio de Janeiro. O'Reilly said Rio could be in the mix to host an NFL game in the future.