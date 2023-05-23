NFL announces growth of global markets program with addition of two new clubs, four new markets

"We are very excited about the opportunity to help grow the NFL internationally," Falcons president Greg Beadles said. "The League and the clubs have put a lot of effort into cultivating fanbases overseas and we are all seeing positive results from that effort. We view this as a long-term investment in continuing to grow the game of football and look forward to helping introduce America's game to new audiences."

"Since we arrived in London in 2013, we have made great strides in growing the Jaguars fan community outside of the United States with a committed and loyal supporter base already established across the country," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan. "Our Foundation reaches tens of thousands of young people each year through the delivery of community programs like JagTag and is committed to providing sustainable solutions to tackle inequality and to support the development of young people.

"I am delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our marketing rights into the Republic of Ireland, which not only underpins our long-term commitment to the UK but presents us with the opportunity to amplify our trajectory of growth internationally. The Republic is famous for its love of American Football, therefore appealing to new Jaguars fans through meaningful fan engagement and bespoke initiatives that will contribute to communities in the Republic, will truly reflect the Jaguars position as an international NFL team."

"We are excited for our club to be awarded France as part of the NFL Global Markets Program," Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football. In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses."

"We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organization. My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."

Year one of the Global Markets Program saw clubs introduce successful initiatives across marketing, fan engagement and the commercial sphere. Highlights include a collective commitment and ambition to growing Flag football in international markets, with a focus on building community experiences to engage young people in the sport.