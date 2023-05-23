NFL announces growth of global markets program with addition of two new clubs, four new markets

The National Football League has announced the growth of its Global Markets Program for year two, with new clubs and new markets set to participate in 2023 following approval from the International Committee at the 2023 Spring Meeting in Minneapolis.
Twenty-one clubs will now participate in the program in 2023 across 14 international markets, up from 19 participating clubs across 10 markets last year.
The Global Markets Program, which launched in January 2022, was previously referred to as the International Home Marketing Areas program. The program grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.
Highlights for 2023 include:
- FRANCE: The New Orleans Saints have been granted international marketing rights in France -- the first NFL club to select and be awarded the French market -- in what is also their first entry into the Global Markets Program.
- REPUBLIC OF IRELAND & NORTHERN IRELAND: The Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded international marketing rights in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to complement their rights in Mexico, which they received last year. Also granted rights in the Republic of Ireland are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will expand their international rights beyond the UK for the first time.
- GERMANY: The Atlanta Falcons became the fifth club to be granted international marketing rights in Germany -- in what is the club's first entry into the program. Three of the original clubs with rights in Germany -- the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- were granted rights in April to expand their presence beyond Germany to include Austria and Switzerland as part of the DACH region.
"We are thrilled to see the shared ambition of our teams in growing the NFL around the world, and this expansion demonstrates not only the momentum of the Global Markets Program as we head into year two, but the value the participating clubs are already seeing from this important initiative," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "We know that global fandom is accelerated through direct engagement with our clubs and players, and we are excited to see the continued impact of this program to reach and engage more fans and grow our sport at every level globally."
NFL clubs can apply for rights to selected international markets by submitting proposals for the International Committee to review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program. During this period, a club has the rights to pursue activities in that international market that are largely consistent with what they can do in their home market.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to help grow the NFL internationally," Falcons president Greg Beadles said. "The League and the clubs have put a lot of effort into cultivating fanbases overseas and we are all seeing positive results from that effort. We view this as a long-term investment in continuing to grow the game of football and look forward to helping introduce America's game to new audiences."
"Since we arrived in London in 2013, we have made great strides in growing the Jaguars fan community outside of the United States with a committed and loyal supporter base already established across the country," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan. "Our Foundation reaches tens of thousands of young people each year through the delivery of community programs like JagTag and is committed to providing sustainable solutions to tackle inequality and to support the development of young people.
"I am delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our marketing rights into the Republic of Ireland, which not only underpins our long-term commitment to the UK but presents us with the opportunity to amplify our trajectory of growth internationally. The Republic is famous for its love of American Football, therefore appealing to new Jaguars fans through meaningful fan engagement and bespoke initiatives that will contribute to communities in the Republic, will truly reflect the Jaguars position as an international NFL team."
"We are excited for our club to be awarded France as part of the NFL Global Markets Program," Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football. In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses."
"We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organization. My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."
Year one of the Global Markets Program saw clubs introduce successful initiatives across marketing, fan engagement and the commercial sphere. Highlights include a collective commitment and ambition to growing Flag football in international markets, with a focus on building community experiences to engage young people in the sport.
Participating clubs have also activated their rights around several NFL tentpole events, including the International Games in London, Germany, and Mexico in 2022, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Notably, the 2023 NFL Draft saw all 19 clubs with international markets rights announce themed picks from on-stage in Kansas City and remotely from around the world to engage fans globally.
Summary of program, as of May 23, 2023:
|Market
|Team(s)
|Australia
|Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
|Austria
|Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Brazil
|Miami Dolphins
|Canada
|Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks
|China
|Los Angeles Rams
|France
|New Orleans Saints
|Germany
|Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ghana
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Mexico
|Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
|New Zealand
|Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
|Republic of Ireland
|Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers
|Spain
|Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
|Switzerland
|Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|United Kingdom
|Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers*, San Francisco 49ers
(*Northern Ireland only)