Around the NFL

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot

Published: May 22, 2023 at 02:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL has moved to avoid another quarterback debacle like the one that plagued the San Francisco 49ers in this past year's NFC Championship Game.

NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

The league cited on Monday "integrity of game" as the chief reason for the rule change.

The league previously had a third-quarterback rule in effect from 1991-2010 before doing away with the option. Now it's back.

Related Links

The emergency quarterback rule came to the forefront this offseason after the 49ers, already riddled with signal-caller injuries, saw starter Brock Purdy injure his elbow on the first series of the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in the third quarter. That forced Purdy to re-enter the contest, but the quarterback couldn't do more than toss two short passes. The quandary left the Niners' offense dead in the water, and the Eagles ran away with the conference title.

With clubs now allowed to dress an emergency QB, the hope is viewers will avoid watching such a disaster again.

Full language of the updated bylaw:

One hour and 30 minutes prior to kickoff, each club is required to establish its Active List for the game by notifying the Referee of the players on its Inactive List for that game. Each club may also designate one emergency third quarterback from its 53-player Active/Inactive List (i.e., elevated players are not eligible for designation) who will be eligible to be activated during the game, if the club's first two quarterbacks on its game day Active List are not able to participate in the game due to injury or disqualification (activation cannot be a result of a head coach's in-game decision to remove a player from the game due to performance or conduct). If either of the injured quarterbacks is cleared by the medical staff to return to play, the emergency third quarterback must be removed from the game and is not permitted to continue to play quarterback or any other position, but is eligible to return to the game to play quarterback if another emergency third quarterback situation arises.

A club is not eligible to use these procedures if it carries three quarterbacks on its game day Active List [47- or 48-players in 2023].

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder believes Falcons offense will be 'pretty explosive' in 2023

The Falcons' Desmond Ridder joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday to discuss the makeup of Atlanta's offense as he figures to become this year's starting quarterback.

news

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn't want Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to succeed: 'Because then it's like, Ben who?'

Longtime Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted he initially didn't want Pittsburgh's new QB Kenny Pickett to shine out of the gate, but he came around to rooting for the 2022 No. 20 overall pick as his rookie season progressed.

news

Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

The NFL's offseason calendar rolls forward as we approach Memorial Day weekend. Monday marks the start of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for 20 NFL teams.

news

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role with Chiefs

Linebacker Drue Tranquill went from the Chargers to their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City doesn't come with the promise of a starting role.

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More