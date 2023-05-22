NFL's top 10 most complete teams for 2023 season

They came up just short in Super Bowl LVII, but there’s no reason to think the state of the Eagles’ roster isn’t as good as -- if not better than -- it was a year ago.





MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts is back to direct a high-powered offense with great receiving options in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert (even if the depth behind them at wide receiver and tight end is a bit shaky). The offensive line remains mostly intact thanks to the return of Jason Kelce, and there are multiple quality options for the vacant right guard spot following Isaac Seumalo's departure in free agency.





There could be some concern with the run game after the loss of Miles Sanders, but I doubt it. Sanders’ diminishing returns down the stretch -- and Kenneth Gainwell’s emergence -- lead me to believe that Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift can match the nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards and 18 TDs the team’s top three backs totaled last season, especially if the team plans to lighten Hurts’ load a bit as a runner.





Defensively, the unquestioned strength is up front. In adding Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, the Eagles buttressed the league’s best pass rush from 2022, even after losing Javon Hargrave. They can throw waves of rushers at opponents, although the run defense could stand to improve. If there’s a roster weakness, it might be in the back half of the defense. Philly's in excellent shape at cornerback but has a few question marks at linebacker (with Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow as the possible starters) and safety (Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds are the leading candidates).