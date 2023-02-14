Around the NFL

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Baltimore Ravens cast a wide net for their offensive coordinator search, and they've reeled in a very interesting choice.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was named as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, emerging from a large pool of candidates Baltimore brought in. Monken has served as the Bulldogs' offensive play caller and QB coach since 2020, overseeing back-to-back national championships under head coach Kirby Smart.

Monken, 57, replaces Greg Roman, who resigned from his post after six years with the club and the past four as offensive coordinator.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning."

Related Links

Georgia leaned on the run game and its defense to win consecutive national titles. But Monken's work with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who was considered a fringe NFL prospect entering last season, can't go overlooked. Bennett stepped up in both title runs and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist despite having to walk on at the school initially and take the junior-college route before earning a starting job.

The burning question with Monken and the Ravens: What does this mean for Lamar Jackson?

Jackson is slated to hit free agency, but the Ravens have every opportunity to keep the dynamic QB with the franchise tag if a long-term extension can't be worked out. The NFL's 2019 MVP is coming off back-to-back sub-par seasons in which he missed five games to injury in both and failed to progress as a passer.

Will the Ravens suddenly open things up under Monken? Interestingly, he also has served as an NFL offensive coordinator twice -- with the Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018 and with the Browns in 2019 -- and wasn't afraid to call a pass-heavy offense then.

Working primarily with Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick in Tampa Bay, Monken's offenses ranked 16th, third and fourth, respectively, in the NFL in terms of pass attempts. The Bucs also ranked fourth and first, respectively, in passing yards in 2017 and 2018, although all three of his offenses in Tampa Bay ranked near the bottom of the NFL in interception percentage.

In his one year in Cleveland, Monken's offense was a bit more run-heavy during Baker Mayfield's first full year as a starter. Of course, Monken and then-Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens were let go after a 6-10 season that year.

Harbaugh appears to like Monken's flexibility and willingness to adapt to the talent at hand. It also doesn't hurt that Monken arrives from the college game, perhaps willing to adopt some concepts that still remain a bit foreign in the NFL.

"(Monken) has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level," Harbaugh said. "We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Related Content

news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

news

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to add veteran talent to his coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

Tom Brady is a week into his own retirement, so he has thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers should join him on the other side. On Brady's latest podcast episode, Brady said he hopes Rodgers keeps his career going for now.

news

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

The Colts are turning to another Eagles offensive coordinator fresh off a Super Bowl appearance to lead Indianapolis into its next era of football. Shane Steichen was hired as the next Colts head coach on Tuesday.

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE