Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, is now a two-time national title winner.
The Bulldogs overwhelmed TCU on Monday night 65-7, jumping on the Horned Frogs early and building a 31-point halftime lead on their way to earning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Bennett accounted for four scores in the first half alone. The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist finished with 304 yards through the air and six total TDs (four passing, two rushing), which tied Joe Burrow's CFP era single-game record (Burrow accounted for six TDs against Clemson in the 2020 title game). He was named the title game's Offensive MVP for the second year in a row.
However, the other Heisman finalist in the game, TCU's Max Duggan, had a nightmarish performance. He was harassed and frustrated by a ferocious Bulldogs defense, throwing for just 152 yards and two interceptions.
Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national championships since the Alabama squads of 2011 and 2012. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator for that Nick Saban-coached team. Smart still trails Saban in head-coaching national titles, seven to two. But on Monday, it was Saban -- in the stadium as an analyst for ESPN -- looking down on the field at his former assistant celebrating his ascent to college football's mountaintop for a second straight season.