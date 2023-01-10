Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national championships since the Alabama squads of 2011 and 2012. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator for that Nick Saban-coached team. Smart still trails Saban in head-coaching national titles, seven to two. But on Monday, it was Saban -- in the stadium as an analyst for ESPN -- looking down on the field at his former assistant celebrating his ascent to college football's mountaintop for a second straight season.