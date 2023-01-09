2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS





Rams' record: 5-12 (.517)

Lions' biggest needs: DB, DL, LB





DP: It seems like Jared Goff has removed any doubt about whether he’ll be the Lions’ starter heading into next season, so quarterback is not on the needs list. However, with Detroit holding two first-round picks -- including the sixth overall selection via the Rams -- team brass still has to determine if there is a quarterback available in the draft that they might prefer for the long-term. With the Lions are clearly on an upward swing, an opportunity to land a top prospect at the position might not present itself again soon.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.