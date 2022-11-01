Broncos trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins made a splash move to improve their defense ahead of today's trade deadline.

The Dolphins acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos for a package that includes a 2023 first-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Miami had an extra first-rounder from a previous trade with San Francisco 49ers that it will ship to Denver. The Dolphins also sent a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder. The Dolphins later replaced Edmonds in the backfield by trading for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, per Pelissero.

Sitting at 5-3, in the thick of the AFC playoff race, the move bolsters a Dolphins defense that has been gorged for stretches this season. Miami has held just two opponents under 340 yards this season, including giving up 393 yards to the Lions this past Sunday in Detroit.

Miami has generated 15 sacks on the season, tied for the ninth fewest in the NFL through eight weeks.

Finally healthy, Chubb has performed well this season in Denver, netting 5.5 sacks and 26 total pressures. He'll immediately upgrade the Dolphins' edge alongside Jaelen Phillips and Melvin Ingram.

Trading Chubb signals that Broncos general manager George Paton didn't plan to franchise tag the pass rusher and wasn't going to pay big money to retain the former first-round pick with an injury history. Getting a first-round selection back is a stellar move.

At 3-5, the Broncs were a prime sell candidate ahead of the trade deadline needing to replenish the draft capital following the Russell Wilson trade in the offseason. Chubb was the biggest chip in Paton's arsenal.