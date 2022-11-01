Around the NFL

Niners trading RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

Published: Nov 01, 2022 at 03:10 PM Updated: Nov 01, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After upgrading the defense by importing Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify the offense.

The Dolphins sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for running back Jeff Wilson, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

It's a smooth pickup for Miami, reuniting Wilson with Mike McDaniel, the Niners' offensive coordinator in 2021. Wilson will take the place of Chase Edmonds, who was sent to Denver as part of the Chubb deal.

Wilson owns burst through the hole, generating 486 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with San Francisco this season.

Miami now sports a backfield of Wilson and Raheem Mostert. Both fit McDaniel's scheme and worked with the coach in San Francisco. Expect the Dolphins to rotate the two backs, who can each rip off chunk gains. It's a nice pairing as the Fins attempt to find consistency on the ground to match their explosive ability through the air.

Wilson saw his role majorly reduce following the Niners' trade for Christian McCaffrey, who is the clear workhorse. The Niners also have Elijah Mitchell possibly returning from a knee injury after the club's Week 9 bye. And third-round rookie Tyrion Davis-Price could see his role increase if injuries strike the San Francisco backfield again.

