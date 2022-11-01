NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

Previous rank: No. 26





New quarterback, similar results for the Colts, who don’t score enough points to win on a regular basis. Sam Ehlinger avoided the disastrous mistakes that pock-marked Matt Ryan’s short run as QB1, throwing for 201 yards on 17-of-23 passing, but the Colts scored one touchdown or fewer for the fourth time in eight weeks. It’s a chronic lack of production that allows a mediocre team like the Commanders to sneak out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 17-16 win. “I know we didn't gain, like, a thousand yards or anything like that, but I felt today we could find a rhythm with what we have out there," head coach Frank Reich said Sunday. "I felt today that we can put something together and continue to get better.” Reich better hope so -- his job likely depends on it.





UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Colts announced that they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.