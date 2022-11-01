Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.

Actually drafted: Round 1, No. 11 overall

Round 1, No. 11 overall Where he should've been selected: within the top 10 picks





The fourth quarterback selected in 2021, Fields was overshadowed by the Bears' listless offensive performance in Matt Nagy's final season as head coach. But Fields is undoubtedly the class' most athletic player at the position, and he's only going to play better football, with Chicago finally implementing an offense that fits him. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gotten Fields out on the perimeter in the run game and built in options in the pass game, letting the second-year pro decide if he wants to throw or run it. Compare his numbers from early this season to Chicago's four most recent games:





Weeks 1-4: 50.7 comp. percentage, 7.0 yards/att., two TDs, four INTs, 58.7 passer rating

50.7 comp. percentage, 7.0 yards/att., two TDs, four INTs, 58.7 passer rating Weeks 5-8: 64.1 comp. percentage, 7.9 yards/att., five TDs, two INT, 97.6 passer rating





Bears brass should feel good about Fields' improvement over the last month. He's thrown a touchdown in four straight weeks (the longest streak of his career), and he's rushed for at least 60 yards in three straight games. Fields' 424 rush yards this season rank second among quarterbacks, behind only Lamar Jackson.





Tuesday's acquisition of receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers should be just a taste of what's to come in the near future. Looking ahead to 2023, imagine the strides Fields could take if the Bears decide to use some of the massive amounts of cap space they are projected to have to really stock up on offensive weapons -- an area that has lacked talent since Fields arrived.