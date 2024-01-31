Final top 15 offensive player rankings of the 2023 NFL regular season 

How Jared Goff has responded in Detroit after being traded away from the team that selected him No. 1 overall in 2016 has been incredible to watch. He has gotten better and better under Lions coordinator Ben Johnson, playing some of his best football in 2023 with Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta as top targets. Goff threw the fourth-most pass TDs (30) this season, his most in a season since 2018, and thrived on downfield passes. According to Next Gen Stats, on passes of 10 or more air yards, Goff ranked in the top five in completion percentage (59.9), pass yards (2,234), pass yards per attempt (13.4) and passer rating (116.5) this season. From knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion in Week 1 to clinching the team's first division title since 1993 (and winning a pair of playoff games), Goff has proven he's way more than the bridge quarterback many expected him to be in Detroit.