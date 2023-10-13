2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

You probably could have guessed the Patriots would be my pick here. In past years, they have tended to start slow before hitting their stride late in the season and into February. However, that was when they had the greatest quarterback ever. I don’t see that trend holding up this season, not with New England lacking a competitive advantage on the offensive side of the ball. (The defense also seems to be losing star players to injury by the week.) There is no true WR1. There is no continuity along the offensive line. And the quarterback play has been poor.





No Patriots player has tallied more than 300 scrimmage yards this season; running back Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team with 188 rush yards and 275 scrimmage yards, while Kendrick Bourne is the leading receiver with 218 yards through five weeks. The offensive line does not seem to be doing a good job protecting Mac Jones. The third-year quarterback has been pressured on at least 40 percent of his dropbacks in each of the last three weeks, per Next Gen Stats. And Jones has struggled mightily, especially in the last two contests, when he completed 55.8 percent of his passes, averaged 130 pass yards per game and threw zero TDs to four INTs. He was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe in the second half of both games.





When nothing is going right, any miscue feels exponentially worse, and there’s no doubt New England is feeling pressure, sitting at 1-4 in mid-October. So where do the Patriots go from here?





The beauty of the Patriots during Bill Belichick's tenure is that they typically are able to reinvent themselves weekly. I have no doubt offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will show some new things schematically Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while that won’t solve all the problems, it should help. Jones isn’t comfortable in the pocket right now -- rightfully so -- so the key here is to simplify things and slow this operation way down.





The Patriots should be able to feature a solid two-headed monster in the backfield, between Stevenson and the veteran Ezekiel Elliott. While neither player is averaging above 4.0 yards per carry this season, this is an area where additional focus could drive more offensive success. The Raiders are inconsistent against the run. New England has utilized 12- (one RB, two TEs; 29.9%) and 13-personnel packages (one RB, three TEs; 11.1%) at a much lower rate than their 11-personnel package (three WRs; 50.9%), according to Next Gen Stats. At this point, it's worth trotting out those heavy personnel packages with multiple tight ends to help the RB duo build confidence and produce. Put the ball in the hands of two of the unit’s more talented players and allow them to punish defenses with their downhill style and physical play. It might not be a perfect option, but something must change.