Joe Burrow says 1-3 Bengals' Week 5 game vs. Cardinals is a must-win

Burrow has thrown for just 728 yards in four games (182 per game) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. So, preaching patience or not, he knows things need to get better in a hurry.

"We have to be better," he said. "We can't ... I mean how many touchdowns have we scored? Three touchdowns. That's not near good enough. We've got a ways to go. We've got the guys in that room to do it, we've got the coaches to do it. We're going to continue to be getting better in practice and put our best foot forward on Sunday."

Thus far this week, Burrow's calf is complying and the QB told reporters on Wednesday that "it's the best I've felt after a game."

"I'm optimistic for this week," said Burrow, who was not listed on the team's Tuesday injury report. "The last couple of weeks we've gotten through without any serious setbacks. So just going to continue to get better in that way."

Optimism can only get you so far, especially when you're staring at a must-win game four weeks before Halloween. But bum calf and all, Burrow is intent on leading the Bengals through the darkness and to a third straight playoff berth.