2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 10:07 PM
Brenna White

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 3-0-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 2-1-0

  1. ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, A.J. Brown rekindle strong connection. Despite Brown and Hurts exchanging words on the sideline in Week 2, this bond continues to be unbreakable. Hurts’ first two targets went to Brown for a total of 44 yards. Although the Eagles were not able to muster up any points during that first drive, the connection was prominent throughout the game. Brown ended the night with nine receptions for 131 yards. However, Hurts did make sure to spread the love with his other targets, including ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿, ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ and ﻿Olamide Zaccheaus﻿, who got the Eagles their first TD of the game (his first as an Eagles on only his third target with Philly). The Eagles are still undefeated, and Hurts is now 20-1 in his last 21 regular-season starts.
  2. Eagles D terrorizes ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ from start to finish. The Buccaneers got the ball first to start this week's doubleheader and were quickly jogging off the field after six plays. The Philadelphia defense showed up prepared and made some big plays, with a sack by ﻿Marlon Tuipulotu﻿, another sack by ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ and ﻿Reed Blankenship﻿ snatching Mayfeild's first interception of the season. Rookie Jalen Carter was also a force on the inside, causing a pair of fumbles. Philly became the only team to have multiple turnovers in all three games. The Buccaneers ended the day with a total of just 174 yard. The Philadelphia defensive line proved that it’s going to take a lot to slow it down. 

