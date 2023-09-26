Around the NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase 'showed why he's one of the best' in 12-catch performance vs. Rams

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ entered Week 3 wanting the football more. He got it -- even if it wasn't the deep shots.

Entering Week 3, Chase had 10 catches for 70 receiving yards combined in the first two weeks. He more than doubled those numbers in Monday night's 19-16 win over the L.A. Rams. Chase set a career-high with 12 catches, going for 141 yards.

"Coming into this game, I was going to feed my guy," ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ said, via the team's official website. "He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he's one of the best."

With Burrow still nursing a calf injury, the Bengals offense wasn't the splash-play squad we've come accustomed to watching. However, they grew more efficient as the game wore on, and Chase began to take advantage of short throws against the Rams D.

"All I can do is make him look good," Chase said. "That's the best I can do, make him look good. He helps me look good. We make each other look good. Just being there for him. That's all I can do is be there for him."

The most explosive play of the game came on one of the few times Burrow moved out of the pocket, faking a toss, rolling right and finding Chase for 43 yards on a double move. But the play that might have shown the Chase-Burrow combo was really rounding back into form came on a third-quarter 3rd-and-10 when Burrow put a ball perfectly behind Chase, who reached back to snag it for a first down. If Burrow leads the WR there, at best, the pass is broken up and more likely an INT. The QB put it in the only window he could and trusted Chase would make the play. The Bengals scored their only TD of the game four plays later. 

"Joe changed the play. That was a good audible by Joe," Chase said. "He threw a back shoulder so I didn't get hit. He was helping me not collide from the safety coming down. That's a good ball."

A great ball. And a sign that even when Burrow isn't close to 100%, he can still make game-changing plays for the Bengals as they attempt to dig out of another early-season hole.

Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

With the Dolphins coming off a 70-point win, Bills coach Sean McDermott is getting prepare his defense for Miami's "very explosive" offense in Week 4. 
Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is "not a final product yet."
Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who strained his calf, was active for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Burrow talked about the risk of playing on an injury like that. "There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow said. 
2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.
Week 3 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Jets coach Robert Saleh backs Zach Wilson after Patriots loss: 'He's our unquestioned quarterback'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh QB Zach Wilson following the Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, saying the 23-year-old is the team's "unquestioned quarterback" going forward. 
Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder) considered week to week, not yet ruled out vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Monday confirmed the AC joint sprain Derek Carr suffered in his throwing shoulder and deemed the quarterback as week to week while not yet ruling him out for Week 4. 
Broncos HC Sean Payton says no firings will occur following 50-point loss to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed in a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That loss, however, will not lead to immediate change within the organization, Sean Payton told reporters on Monday.