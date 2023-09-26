NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Prolific Dolphins hit No. 1 spot, while Browns and Packers crack top 10

The Giants apparently came into Thursday's matchup intending to blitz the holy heck out of Brock Purdy, and they certainly succeeded in doing that. Purdy was shaky early, but really adjusted to how quickly the defense was bearing down, making several big-time throws outside the numbers. Any team looking to mimic that defensive approach against the Niners is at risk of being carved up. All of it came without the injured Brandon Aiyuk, too, and in a short week. This team appears to be on the same plane right now as it has been in three of the four previous seasons (save for 2020). The upcoming part of the schedule (featuring the suddenly spunky Cardinals and resurgent Browns) is more interesting than it looked previously, but three of the next five are at home before the Week 9 bye. Things are good.