Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have suffered potential season-ending knee injury

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without a huge piece of their offense for the balance of the campaign.
The fear is wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a significant, potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday's 28-24 win in Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football, per sources informed of the situation.
Williams will undergo an MRI to determine the severity, but Rapoport noted there is "real fear" the wideout will be lost for the season.
The big-play receiver suffered the injury late in the third quarter when he got twisted down after an 11-yard WR screen. Williams could barely put any weight on the leg before he was carted to the locker room.
The injury came after a massive day for Williams. He'd caught seven passes for 121 yards and a trick-play TD on a pass from Keenan Allen before exiting.
If Williams is indeed lost for the season, pressure would shift to first-round rookie Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer to fill the void. In his first three games, Johnston has caught five passes for 26 yards.