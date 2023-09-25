Around the NFL

Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have suffered potential season-ending knee injury

Published: Sep 25, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without a huge piece of their offense for the balance of the campaign.

The fear is wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a significant, potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday's 28-24 win in Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football, per sources informed of the situation.

Williams will undergo an MRI to determine the severity, but Rapoport noted there is "real fear" the wideout will be lost for the season.

Related Links

The big-play receiver suffered the injury late in the third quarter when he got twisted down after an 11-yard WR screen. Williams could barely put any weight on the leg before he was carted to the locker room.

The injury came after a massive day for Williams. He'd caught seven passes for 121 yards and a trick-play TD on a pass from Keenan Allen before exiting.

If Williams is indeed lost for the season, pressure would shift to first-round rookie Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer to fill the void. In his first three games, Johnston has caught five passes for 26 yards.

Related Content

news

Joshua Dobbs earns first career win in Cardinals' upset of Cowboys: 'A tremendous full-circle moment'

Journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs﻿ enjoyed his first career win Sunday, helping lead the Cardinals to a huge upset victory over the Cowboys. It was apropos for the 28-year-old Dobbs' first win as a starter to come against Dallas.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: Cleveland defense 'playing lights out' through three weeks 

After Sunday's win over the Titans, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the Cleveland defense is "playing lights out" to start the season.
news

Texans 'drafted the right guy' as C.J. Stroud makes history in first win over Jaguars

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan says the team "drafted the right guy" in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud after Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explains field goal down eight with 2:22 to go: 'You're going to need another possession anyway'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explained his decision to kick a field goal down by eight points with nearly two minutes left in Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.