Five trends that came into focus in Week 3: Dolphins' dynamic offense, reality checks for two NFC teams

3. The loss of Aaron Rodgers was just as devastating as we expected. Even after losing to the Patriots, 15-10, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said quarterback Zach Wilson gives the team the best chance to win. But with Wilson looking hesitant holding the ball (all three sacks were on him), and the coaches drawing up an uninspired game plan that failed to get their best weapons involved and seemingly afraid until late in the game to let Wilson throw, even against a depleted Patriots secondary, how much longer will that be true? Worse, there are signs of frustration developing. Receiver Garrett Wilson (five catches, 48 yards), when talking to reporters after the game, admitted he does not think he is getting used enough. And fans booed the team loudly. There was one glimmer, the lone touchdown drive late in the game when Zach Wilson looked in command and completed several impressive passes, which is probably just enough evidence for Jets coaches to stick with him. But after that, he had three drives to win the game, and the Jets went nowhere. Wilson did not turn the ball over (although he did take a safety), and that is certainly a sign of progress, particularly because Bill Belichick was on the other sideline. At 1-2, the season is far from over, but the Jets are at risk of settling into the same dispiriting rut they were in last season: the defense keeps them alive, but the offense (two touchdowns in Wilson's two starts) can't capitalize. It is why the Jets sought to replace Wilson with Rodgers in the first place. Wilson was certainly the most prepared in the immediate aftermath of Rodgers' injury to be the starter. But the Jets might soon have to weigh whether it is time to start considering their options. Not to be overlooked -- while Wilson held the ball too long, the patchwork offensive line, with left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve and Mekhi Becton moving from right tackle to replace him, was spotty, especially in the running game, which produced just 38 yards.