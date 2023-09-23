Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins' offense will find itself short a star wide receiver on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle (concussion; questionable) is being ruled out against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The Dolphins have since announced the news.
Waddle had practiced in limited fashion on Friday, providing an inkling of optimism that he could come all the way back after suffering the concussion in last Sunday's win over the Patriots, but his return will have to wait another week.
Miami elevated wideout Robbie Chosen on Saturday upon the news of Waddle being downgraded to out.
Waddle came into 2023 with 179 catches for 2,371 yards and 14 touchdowns through two years, but he's been quiet by his standards so far, turning 11 targets into eight catches for 164 yards.
Even so, he remains a danger to any defense, evidenced by his fourth-ranked 20.5 yards per reception this season. His absence means a far more difficult road to open targets for Tyreek Hill, who will garner the majority of defensive attention given his 255 receiving yards and three scores already on the young season.
The duo had played all 19 games together since Miami acquired Hill before the 2022 season. Sunday marks the first time Hill will take the field without his fellow speedster -- a break for a Denver squad that is 22nd in passing yards allowed.
The Dolphins are likely to lean more heavily on Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, the only WRs aside from Hill and Waddle to record a catch thus far. Running back Raheem Mostert could also receive extra work in the passing game, and rookie RB DeVon Achane might see more touches to replace some of the speed vacated by Waddle.
Miami won't have the same makeup that allowed it to race out to the league-lead in yards and a third-place ranking in points scored, but the team still has plenty of firepower available as it looks to move to 3-0.
That'll be on display when the Dolphins and Broncos square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.