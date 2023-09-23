Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) for Sunday vs. Broncos

Waddle came into 2023 with 179 catches for 2,371 yards and 14 touchdowns through two years, but he's been quiet by his standards so far, turning 11 targets into eight catches for 164 yards.

Even so, he remains a danger to any defense, evidenced by his fourth-ranked 20.5 yards per reception this season. His absence means a far more difficult road to open targets for Tyreek Hill, who will garner the majority of defensive attention given his 255 receiving yards and three scores already on the young season.

The duo had played all 19 games together since Miami acquired Hill before the 2022 season. Sunday marks the first time Hill will take the field without his fellow speedster -- a break for a Denver squad that is 22nd in passing yards allowed.

The Dolphins are likely to lean more heavily on Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, the only WRs aside from Hill and Waddle to record a catch thus far. Running back Raheem Mostert could also receive extra work in the passing game, and rookie RB DeVon Achane might see more touches to replace some of the speed vacated by Waddle.

Miami won't have the same makeup that allowed it to race out to the league-lead in yards and a third-place ranking in points scored, but the team still has plenty of firepower available as it looks to move to 3-0.